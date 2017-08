Falleció la leyenda de la comedia Jerry Lewis

Comedian, filmmaker and three-time Oscar host Jerry Lewis was also known for his annual telethons, which raised money to fight Muscular Dystrophy. In 2009, the Academy recognized Lewis with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. During his acceptance speech, he said: "For most of my life, I thought that doing good for someone didn't mean you would receive commendation for that act of kindness, at least until now. This award touches my heart and the very depth of my soul because of who the award is from and those who will benefit. The humility I feel is staggering and I know it'll stay with me for the rest of my life." Thank you, Jerry, for all you have given us over the years.

